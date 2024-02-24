ARAU, Feb 24 ― More than 200,000 people have benefited from the nationwide implementation of 131 series of Madani Cooperative Sales since last year, Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said.

He said the programme offered daily necessities at discounted rates, with prices reduced by up to 20 per cent.

“For this purpose, more than RM4.1 million has been allocated through price incentives under KUSKOP (the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development) and SKM (the Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia) the Cooperative Education Trust Fund (KWAPd),” he said.

He said this in his speech at the launch of the KUSKOP Mega Madani Entrepreneur and Sales Carnival (KUJMM) 2024 at the Simpang Empat farmers’ market here today.

The three-day event that began yesterday was officiated by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail. Also in attendance was Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

According to Ewon, Madani Cooperative Sales had also been instrumental in benefiting over 221 cooperatives and entrepreneurs across the country.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after the launching ceremony, Ewon said his ministry through agencies such as TEKUN Nasional, SKM, Bank Rakyat, SME Bank and SME Corp Malaysia had channelled RM12,433,960 in financing aid to qualified entrepreneurs and cooperatives in Perlis.

“I am very confident that this initiative will be able to complement the government's efforts in developing entrepreneurs and cooperatives nationwide,” he said. ― Bernama