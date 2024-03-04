MELBOURNE, March 4 — Malaysia and Australia on Monday formalised four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in Melbourne in the course of Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Australia.

Two of the MoUs are new, namely Practical Arrangements between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of Australia on Cooperation in the Areas of Science and Technology and Their Applications for the Implementation of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty (CTBT); and Cyber Security and Critical Technology.

Two others are renewable MoUs namely cooperation in the field of sports and cooperation in the field of higher education.

Malaysia and Australia’s respective foreign ministers Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Penny Wong exchanged the documents after the conclusion of the Malaysia-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting at Government House, Victoria, which was witnessed by the respective prime ministers, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Anthony Albanese.

“The four MOUs are of course a remarkable milestone in charting a more progressive future, and they underscore the substantive success and outcome of our meetings,” said Anwar in a joint press conference with Albanese.

Anwar said some of Malaysia’s outstanding sportsmen and women are currently being trained in Australia.

“So, if they secure some achievements in the Olympics, we’ll give some credit to Australia,” he said.

Albanese said the MoU on youth and sports would provide great opportunities for the next generation of Australian and Malaysian young sportspeople to train and develop side by side.

He said the MoU on the comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty would enable data sharing, capacity building, and nuclear non-proliferation between Malaysia and Australia.

Albanese said he and Anwar, in their meetings, also discussed their joint commitment to better manage cyber threats, and going forward, Australia and Malaysia will be able to engage in more comprehensive information sharing and cyber skills development and work closely together on immigration and border issues. — Bernama