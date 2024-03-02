PUTRAJAYA, March 2 ― Malaysia has strongly condemned the Israeli regime's recent attack on Palestinians who were awaiting aid in Gaza, resulting in the loss of over 100 lives and leaving around 700 others wounded on February 29.

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) today, the Malaysian government has expressed profound outrage at the massacre of defenceless Palestinians, who were seeking essential life-saving assistance at the Nabulsi roundabout in the Northern Gaza Strip.

“The cowardly act of targeting Palestinians, including women and children, by Israeli troops has been vehemently denounced by Malaysia.

“Such actions not only contravene international law but also flagrantly violate the provisional measures handed down by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on January 26 and the 1948 Genocide Convention,” said the statement.

Malaysia has reiterated its demand for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to halt the senseless killing of innocent lives and to ensure the unimpeded and secure delivery of humanitarian aid to those in desperate need throughout Gaza.

The international community has been urged to compel Israel to cease its atrocities and adhere to its obligations under international law.

“Given the gravity of the situation, Malaysia calls upon the international community to conscientiously acknowledge and fulfil its humanitarian, ethical, and legal responsibilities to prevent further loss of life,” added the statement.

Malaysia also reaffirmed its unwavering stance that Palestinians unequivocally deserve the realisation of their own independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The latest Israeli attack once again sparked outrage and strong condemnation from the world, according to Palestine News Agency (WAFA) yesterday.

WAFA added United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Antonio Guterres condemned the action targetting Palestinian civilians during the delivery of aid in northern Gaza. ― Bernama