KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The High Court rejected Tun Daim Zainuddin’s application to obtain leave for a judicial review to end the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigations into his wealth and family and to prevent any charges that may result from them.

The court ruled that the applicants failed to prove that the issue fell within the purview of a traditional judicial review application and that the applicants failed to prove mala fide or bad faith in the investigation that is currently being carried out.

“The applicant has failed to establish with compelling evidence and prima facie proof that the decision or omission of the MACC’s investigative officers falls within the traditional grounds of a judicial review.

“In short, the threshold is not crossed.

“Since the applicants have failed to establish mala fide, this application for leave for judicial review must fail,” said Judge Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh when delivering his decision at the Kuala Lumpur High Court today.

