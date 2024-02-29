KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki today said the investigation into former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin is ongoing.

“We still need to record statements from a few people, including those residing abroad,” he told reporters after the launch of the National Anti-Corruption Summit 2024 at Berjaya Time Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur here.

On February 6, Azam Baki said that MACC has not set a deadline to complete its investigation on Daim.

He said the allegations about Daim’s wealth, as leaked in the Pandora Papers, were said to have occurred years ago, across several countries, and involving many witnesses, which would need time to investigate.

Advertisement

On January 29, 2023, Daim claimed trial in the Sessions Court with failing to declare his assets, which include several luxury vehicles, companies and properties in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Kedah.

Earlier, on January 23, Daim’s wife, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid was charged in the same Sessions Court with failing to comply with a notice by not declaring her property including Menara Ilham and several properties around Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

Advertisement