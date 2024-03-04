KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The police have recorded a statement from Bozz Jebat, also known as Zool Amali Hussin, as part of the investigation into 45 police reports against his alleged insults of Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Cheras District police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin stated that the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kuching District Police headquarters sought the assistance of the Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) to record the verbal statement of the former Seremban Umno youth chief.

“The USJT unit used the Cheras District Police Criminal Investigation Office to record Zool Amali’s statement from 1.45pm to 3.40pm today,” he said in a statement.

Bozz Jebat is facing allegations of making disrespectful statements and demeaning the Sarawak premier in a four-minute video shared by an individual on social media on February 29.

Zam Halim added that the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Earlier media reports stated that the Political Secretary to Sarawak Premier, John Nyigor, had lodged police reports at the Satok Police Station in Kuching against “Bozz Jebat,” who allegedly also made statements in the video suggesting that Sarawak is not part of Malaysia. — Bernama

