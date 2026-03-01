KOTA KINABALU, March 1 — The Sabah government has approved a two-acre land grant to the Malaysian Chinese Muslim Association (Macma) Sabah for the development of a Chinese-Muslim cultural complex, marking a significant step towards strengthening interfaith harmony and cultural tourism in the state.

Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the project would go beyond being a cultural centre, as it would also include the construction of a mosque open to the public, making it a shared religious and community facility for people of all backgrounds.

He said the initiative reflected Sabah’s long-standing tradition of harmony among different ethnic and religious communities.

“The state government has approved two acres of land for Macma Sabah to develop a Chinese-Muslim cultural complex. This will not only be a cultural centre, but also include a mosque that can be used by the general public,” he said after officiating the Iftar and Chinese New Year celebration organised by Macma Sabah on Saturday.

He added that the complex is envisioned as a new tourism product for Sabah, where visitors would be able to witness the state’s unique model of inter-ethnic and interfaith harmony through religious and cultural facilities developed in one integrated space.

According to Masidi, the project would also provide opportunities to showcase Chinese cultural traditions that are compatible with Islamic teachings, creating a platform for cultural education and dialogue.

The approved land is located near Luyang, along Jalan Kebudayaan, which he described as a strategic and suitable location for such a development.

“When fully developed, it is expected to become one of the places of interest for tourists, but also to see the beauty of our ethnic and religious diversity,” he said.

Masidi noted that Sabah has long been regarded as a model for managing inter-ethnic and interfaith relations, where diversity is not seen as a dividing line but as a shared social strength.

He said it was common in Sabah for families to have members of different religious backgrounds who continue to live closely together, maintaining kinship ties and mutual respect.

“This event reflects that reality that harmony in Sabah is not just spoken about, but can be seen in real initiatives that bring communities together,” he added.

Present at the event were Macma president Prof Datuk ChM Ts Dr Taufiq Yap; Macma Sabah chairman Dr Ritchie Jay Cheng, Sabah Housing and Urban Development Board chairman Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah and Director of the Community Development Leaders Unit (UPPM) Sabah Datuk Awang Kadin Tang. — The Borneo Post