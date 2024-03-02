KUCHING, March 2 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said the Sarawak police should be allowed to investigate reports against a PAS member for allegedly insulting Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg over the appointment of Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing to the Cabinet.

He said the police have already begun their investigation on Cool Amali Hussin who was said to have made the remarks in a YouTube post.

“I have (only) received an initial report on the police investigation,” he told reporters after attending the 234th anniversary celebration of the Prisons Department at Jalan Puncak Borneo, near here.

“Therefore, it is too early to make any comment on the investigation.”

Saifuddin said although Cool Amali, who used the name Bozz Jebat in the video, has apologised to Abang Johari, the investigation will still be carried out.

The PAS member used his social media to apologise to Abang Johari but maintained his criticism against Tiong, who is the tourism, arts and culture minister, over the demotion of Datuk Dr Ammar Abdul Ghapar to the deputy director-general of Tourism Malaysia from director-general.

Over 10 reports have been lodged against Cool Amali, including from the Youth wings of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and political secretaries to the premier.

