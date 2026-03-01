KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), celebrating its 60th anniversary today, will have its role further strengthened to enable more Bumiputera youths to advance and stand on equal footing globally.

Ahmad Zahid, in a Facebook post in conjunction with Mara’s 60th anniversary celebration today, said that the institution, which was established on March 1, 1966, remains strong and relevant as a driver of Bumiputera development, in line with the demands of an increasingly challenging and competitive era.

“Six decades later, Mara stands as an institution that has opened millions of doors of opportunity in producing generations of professionals, entrepreneurs, skilled workers and leaders who contribute to the nation’s progress.

“Behind every success story, there is Mara’s role in building confidence, shaping capabilities and paving the way for a better life. Mara has become a bridge of hope, transforming potential into achievement and dreams into reality,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, also expressed his appreciation to all Mara staff for their dedication and service, and expressed hope that Mara will continue to move forward in building a greater legacy and remain a symbol of strength and the future of the Bumiputera community.

Meanwhile, in a separate Facebook post on the occasion of the 93rd Army Day, Ahmad Zahid expressed his respect and appreciation to all army personnel for their service and sacrifices in defending the country’s sovereignty.

He said that for more than nine decades, the army has remained the primary bastion of national security, firmly upholding the spirit of ‘Gagah Setia’ in protecting the beloved country.

In line with this year’s theme, ‘Kemahuan Untuk Menang: Pemangkin Keperkasaan Tentera Darat’ (The Will to Win: Catalyst of Army Prowess), Ahmad Zahid said it reflects the continued determination and commitment to strengthening defence preparedness and professionalism in facing current challenges.

“I pray that the Malaysian Army will continue to excel, remain strong and resolute as the nation’s shield, preserving peace and stability,” he said. — Bernama