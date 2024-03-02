KOTA BARU, March 2 — Police had to fire several shots to stop a four-wheeled drive vehicle suspected of being used to smuggle drugs yesterday.

Kuala Krai acting district police chief DSP Kamarulzaman Harun said a patrol unit had been tailing the vehicle, driven suspiciously, from the Batu Jong area in Kuala Krai to the Laloh intersection here.

He said the patrol unit tried to stop the vehicle, but failed and as a result, several shots were fired at the vehicle’s tires.

Advertisement

“After inspection, police seized a machete and a package containing 162 syabu pills,” he said in a statement today.

Following this, the 45-year-old driver, who has a criminal record and who later tested positive for drugs, was arrested.

The suspect has been remanded for four days and is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, among others. — Bernama

Advertisement