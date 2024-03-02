PUTRAJAYA, March 2 — Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli today suggested the Anwar administration could expedite the drive to mobilise private Bumiputera capital that would be used to invest in potential startups run by members of the community.

The move could signal a shift away from the focus of raising Bumiputera equity as the core objective of a decades-long race-based economic framework that critics argue is dated, but remains popular among Umno leaders who are now Rafizi’s colleagues in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s national unity government.

Addressing the seventh edition of the Bumiputera Economic Congress here, the economy minister said the 30-per cent ownership target is no longer an effective metric to gauge Bumiputera economic success. He called for more holistic indicators to be used, among them the rate of “value creation” by measuring how many Bumiputera have started successful businesses.

“The biggest professional class in this country is actually the Bumiputera... but when we measure in terms of value creation, by that I mean the rate of their participation in businesses, we see a glaring gap between the Bumiputera and other communities,” he said.

Advertisement

“The difference between the Bumiputera middle class and those from other communities is that more of the former prefer to depend on salaried jobs. So, what happens is after a few decades they merely add value to existing businesses like government-linked companies, multinational companies — their workforce are filled with a world class Bumiputera professional class,” he added.

“But if you look at the parity of those with more specialised skills in certain fields, those who have created their own value by starting their own specialised businesses and services, that is bigger among the non-Bumi.”

MORE TO COME

Advertisement