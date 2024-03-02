KUALA PERLIS, March 2 ― A new jetty and watchtower are urgently needed at Pos Batu Putih in Kuala Perlis, on the Malaysia-Thailand border, to enhance the enforcement capabilities of security forces in the country's waters.

Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Mohd Hashim Mat Zain said the rise in drug smuggling cases through Perlis waters is attributed to the continuous increase in the value of seized contraband throughout 2021 and 2022.

“According to the seizure statistics under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Firearms Act 1960 for 2022, the total value of seizures amounted to RM3,104,500, comprising 486kg of cannabis, 12.6kg of methamphetamine, 100 ecstasy pills and a pistol.

“In 2021, only 1,189 ecstasy pills worth RM50,000 were seized,” he said after inspecting the area around Pos Batu Putih here yesterday.

In addition, Mohd Hashim reported that his team seized ketum in Perlis waters in 2022, amounting to 8,320kg valued at RM1,853,600, while the previous year saw seizures of 10,755kg valued at RM1,304,360, along with 3,000 litres of diesel valued at RM106,450.

He views the utilisation of the new jetty and watchtower crucial to enable security forces, such as the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the police to effectively combat smuggling activities along the country's maritime borders.

“The jetty is for MMEA, the lookout tower is for GOF (General Operations Force),” he said. ― Bernama