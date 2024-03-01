SHAH ALAM, March 1 ― The developer of the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project has been instructed to study the cause and submit proposals to overcome the frequency of flash floods that occur in several locations in the state following the implementation of the project, including in front of Meru Wholesale Market and Sekolah Tinggi Klang, near here.

Selangor Investment, Trade and Mobility Exco Ng Sze Han said that among the things that need to be examined and taken into account by LRT3 is cleaning the outflowing drain along Jalan Meru up to Sungai Klang and checking the construction and modification of sewers in the Kota roundabout area.

“The problem of stagnant water also occurs when there is extremely heavy rain during high tide.

“It will result in the backflow of water back into the drain along Jalan Meru, further causing water to overflow and stagnate,” he said at the oral answer session of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He was replying a question by Dr Quah Perng Fei (PH-Bandar Baru Klang) who wanted to know the cause of stagnant water in drains along LRT3, especially in front of the Meru Wholesale Market and Sekolah Tinggi Klang field, every time there is a heavy rain.

Ng said that among the main causes identified contributing to stagnant water are blockages downstream of the drainage to the river due to deposits and rubbish as well as utility obstacles blocking the flow of the drain.

“In this regard, the Royal Klang City Council (MBDK) has discussed with the LRT3 side and the developer has been instructed to review, study the cause of the frequency of floods and then propose solutions to the problem,” he said.

In the meantime, Ng said the overall progress status of the LRT3 project had reached 93.88 per cent as of January, with the progress status of infrastructure in Bandar Baru Klang for track construction being 99.24 per cent, and the progress status of Bandar Baru Klang for station construction at 91.03 per cent.

He said the LRT3 Project is expected to be fully completed and start operating in March 2025. ― Bernama