KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The Works Ministry (KKR) in collaboration with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) is set to implement the Smart Road Infrastructure Sandbox programme, aimed at addressing a range of road-related issues, including road furniture.

In a statement today, KKR said that, in line with Malaysia Madani’s aspirations, which emphasise digital transformation, its strategic partnership with the National Technology and Innovation Sandbox (NTIS) would enhance the integration of technology in road infrastructure maintenance and the construction sector.

It said that the Sandbox programme would serve as a platform for integrating technology, road construction, and maintenance studies, facilitating its inclusive implementation nationwide.

According to the statement, Mosti, in a nearly one-hour meeting yesterday, presented the Sandbox initiative and the achievements of previous programmes that had an impact on the economy and the people.

“Among the highlighted achievements were the Construction Sandbox in collaboration with the Construction Research Institute of Malaysia (CREAM) and the Smart Highway Smart Box with PLUS. These two sandboxes serve as catalysts for addressing on-the-ground challenges and enhancing the well-being and quality of life for the people,” he said.

In the meantime, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, in the same statement, said that the Sandbox programme provides an avenue to showcase innovations developed by his ministry and relevant agencies.

“Through the Public Works Department’s Engineering and Technology Centre of Excellence (CREaTE) and CREAM, leading research and innovation in the infrastructure maintenance and construction sectors, numerous innovative solutions have gained international recognition. These products hold the potential to be showcased and widely adopted by the relevant sectors.

“This includes exploring road construction technology that uses more resilient materials, better quality and durable road patching, as well as road furniture technology aimed at increasing road user safety levels. This is in line with the MYJalan programme’s spirit, as emphasised by KKR,” he said.

The MyJalan application serves as a one-stop centre for the public to lodge complaints related to road damage. — Bernama