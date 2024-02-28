KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The move by Opposition members of parliament to stage a walkout when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed appreciation to the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday is seen as disrespectful to the Royal Institution.

Political Secretary to the Prime Minister Ahmad Farhan Fauzi said the opposition’s actions also seemed to insinuate criticism of the wisdom of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia who had urged elected representatives to maintain the Madani Government until the next general election.

“In the Parliament opening ceremony on Monday, His Majesty advised all members of the Dewan Rakyat, both from the government and the opposition, to work together to develop the country for the benefit of all Malaysians.

“His Majesty also reminded members of the Dewan Rakyat to set a good example for the people while in Parliament,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Ahmad Farhan said the opposition’s protest on the issue clearly showed a failure to practise mature politics.

Therefore, he urged opposition MPs to stop the ‘politicking,’ instead, they should play a role together with the Madani Government to drive the country’s economy.

“As such, opposition members of parliament should support the Prime Minister’s action in expressing appreciation to Al-Sultan Abdullah, who had given priority to the people’s well-being throughout his reign.

“The Prime Minister’s initiative also represents the voice of the people, and all members of the Dewan Rakyat should be unanimous in expressing appreciation and respect to the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the last time,” he said.

Yesterday, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the act of leaving the Dewan Rakyat was a protest that the government should not do anything out of the meeting rules, claiming that this was an abuse of power.

Touching on this, Ahmad Farhan said technically, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said had submitted a request for permission under Rule 14(2) to the Dewan Rakyat to allow the Prime Minister to praise and express appreciation to Al-Sultan Abdullah.

He said the issue should not be blown out of proportion as Standing Order 14(2) allowed the government to propose a motion on a certain matter without the need for debate and notice. — Bernama