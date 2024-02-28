KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul has given a stern warning to all MPs in the Lower House to adhere to his orders or risk being suspended for six months.

He said this after repeatedly asking Bersatu Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan to refrain from raising matters that were merely hearsay, but to no avail.

“That is a very, very, very unkind statement. I am giving you a warning to retract that statement because you have accused someone of being corrupt in a situation whereby you have no proof... You cannot amend the statement, retract.

“I have clear regulations to suspend you for six months. This time around, I will not hesitate to use it. Whoever doesn’t listen to me, I will use that. I will suspend you for six months so be careful,” Johari told Wan Saiful while he subsequently addressed all MPs present in Parliament today.

The Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s warning came after Wan Saiful ignored the Speaker’s order to stop raising matters that were based on hearsay.

The Tasek Gelugor MP however went on to imply that the prime minister was corrupt, although he did not state a name.

“I am worried, after what I have said — I am listening to you Tan Sri (Dewan Rakyat Speaker) — I am worried for my own safety, my children’s safety and my wife, and what will happen in court, if that is the malicious intent towards me.

“Speaker, I will not touch on that but there are rumours out there that my friends will follow suit. So Tan Sri, I want to state this clearly that I will not be bought by any bribery offers.

“If you expect me to betray my struggle, it will not be happy with bribes that have been offered,” Wan Saiful said.

In his debate round up, he cited the Quran, asking if mankind should make all kinds of claims before they have been tried.

“After God has tried everyone, only God will know who is telling the truth and who is not.

“So I would like to remind my friends in Perikatan Nasional, and I would like to also remind everyone in the House, this is the kind of government that we have today.

“Remembering what was said in the King’s speech during the opening of Parliament, and even previously, the King said he will hunt down those who are corrupt, corrupt meaning those who abuse their power, the person who abused his power is the one who is granted a weekly audience before the Cabinet meeting,” Wan Saiful said.

Johari in response to Wan Saiful added what was said by the Tasek Gelugor MP was still hearsay, something no one could verify in the Lower House.

“You are accusing someone. It doesn’t matter. It is still hearsay. If we want to talk about hearsay, we can even raise something said 30 years ago. We move forward. If you don’t agree, go to the MACC, if you don’t agree, go to the police. Let them investigate and make arrests, if here, nobody can do anything.

“That’s why I said, don’t raise matters that are hearsay... I know you are emotional, but other people have problems too, you need to respect me.

“When I say move forward, don’t mention it anymore, you keep on bringing it up and it caused a problem,” Johari said.

Wan Saiful, prior to the Johari’s warning had claimed that he was repeatedly ‘offered rewards’ in exchange for his support for the prime minister.

His claims sparked a ruckus in the Lower House and was told by the Dewan Rakyat Speaker to refrain from drawing attention to matters that were merely hearsay.