KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — A total of 3,683,944 Malaysian citizens and permanent residents have registered with the Central Database Hub system as of February 21, according to the Economy Ministry.

In a written reply published on the Parliament website today, it said of this number, 1,699,771 people have updated and verified their information and data.

“Selangor has the highest number of registrations with 558,115 people, followed by Sarawak (478,236) and Johor (355,414),” the ministry said in reply to a question from Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH-Sungai Petani) about the latest registration status of the system and how the government would use the data.

Padu was launched on January 2 and the public is given until March 31 to register and update their particulars in the system before the implementation of the second phase involving algorithm development based on use case needs from April to June this year.

The ministry said the implementation of Padu is to strengthen governance and improve policy planning and implementation based on data.

Padu is not focused solely on retargeting subsidies and aid but is also aimed at identifying the people’s socioeconomic standings more comprehensively. — Bernama

