BANGI, Feb 27 ― Five food delivery riders were charged today in the Bandar Baru Bangi Magistrate's Court here with the murder of a motorist in Taman Pelangi Semenyih 2 last week.

Mohd Yuree Ranoff Mohd Bachuri, 41, Azharul Azuan Mohd Azan, 34, Tengku Izham Tengku Hamid, 22, Mahazir Nordin, 43, dan Syamsul Qamar Ayob, 40, nodded to indicate that they understood the charge read out to them before Magistrate Nurdiyanah Mohd Nawawi.

No plea was recorded.

The court fixed April 25 for the submission of forensic, chemical and post-mortem reports.

The five men were jointly charged with murdering Shahril Samad, 41, at Jalan TPS 2/3, Taman Pelangi Semenyih 2, Beranang here at 9.54pm on February 20.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code, provides the death sentence or imprisonment of not less than 30 years but not more than 40 years and if not sentenced to death, must also be punished with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nur Liyana Mohd Sulaiman prosecuted while lawyer Mohd Hafiz represented all the five accused.

On February 21, Bernama reported that the victim was driving a Proton Saga car, when it skidded and crashed into the fence of a residential area.

It was reported that the victim was allegedly dragged from his car, tied up and beaten up by a group of men. ― Bernama