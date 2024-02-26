KOTA SAMARAHAN, Feb 26 — Sarawak is in dire need of more dental clinics as there are only 50 such facilities under the Health Ministry (MoH) for the entire state, says Sarawak health director Dr Veronica Lugah.

She said this relatively low number of public dental clinics is too small compared to the state’s population size.

“If you compare the ratio of dentists to the population in Sarawak, one dentist needs to treat 3,829 residents and this clearly shows that the state is still lacking in dental facilities and services.

“I will nevertheless try to work with the state and federal governments to push for more and better dental facilities and services in Sarawak,” she said in her speech at the National Oral Cancer Awareness Month closing ceremony at The Summer Shopping Mall here, yesterday.

The event was officiated by MoH Dental Health senior director Dr Noormi Othman who represented Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

Touching on the event’s programme, Dr Veronica highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of oral health issues.

The national oral cancer awareness month for the state-level, she said, had included various activities such as health checkups, interviews and talks, short video contests, and health exhibitions, among others.

Meanwhile, in a speech delivered by Dr Noormi, Dr Muhammad Radzi said the MoH has launched the Mobile Mouth Screening Anywhere (MeMoSA) app pilot project for early detection of mouth cancer to reach out to more remote communities in the country.

He said the digital technology was developed to increase the target of 30 per cent or more of early detection of oral cancer at level one, in line with the national dental health strategic plan 2023-2030.

“More than 60 per cent of patients previously delayed treatment because they thought the pain in the mouth was not worrying, and there is no need to do an examination and see a doctor,” he said.

Citing the habit of Malaysians to only see a dentist for an examination if their mouth starts to hurt, Dr Muhammad Radzi cautioned against delaying seeking early treatment.

“That’s why we encourage the public to go for an oral health assessment at least once a year, and it is important that one realises that oral health is the gateway to the health of one’s whole body,” he said.

Among those present at the event Samarahan Resident Mohamad Irwan Bahari Bujang. — Borneo Post Online