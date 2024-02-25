SEPANG, Feb 25 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said he respected PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin’s remarks about possibly reviving the Muafakat Nasional charter between the two parties, but added this was simply the latter’s opinion.

He said such remarks were not meaningful unless issued with the approval of the PAS central committee and the syura council.

“However, this statement is only the view of the spiritual leader of PAS. While we respect his perspective, he does not have the authority to make decisions,” he told reporters after inaugurating the Penggerak Wanita Risda (Pewaris) Programme here, today.

The Umno president then said those still in MN were not representatives of his party, but were traitors.

On February 14, Hashim issued a statement expressing confidence that cooperation between PAS and Umno could still be revived through MN.

He claimed many still believe there is an opportunity to revive the pact despite the lack of formal meetings between the two parties’ leaders.

Umno and PAS formed the MN charter in the wake of the 2018 general election, before the Islamist party decided to formally join the Perikatan Nasional coalition, effectively choosing Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia over Umno.

