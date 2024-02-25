CYBERJAYA, Feb 25 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the record RM329 billion in approved investments Malaysia recorded last year will help create jobs and drive economic growth to help the country weather the effects of the ringgit’s depreciation.

He said the government was aware that the Opposition planned to apply pressure in this area, adding that there was already a plan to respond to this offensive.

“We are committed to addressing the people's issues, including legislative aspects, food material, and the depreciation of the ringgit,” he told reporters after inaugurating the Penggerak Wanita Risda (Pewaris) Programme today.

He said this was discussed during the briefing for government lawmakers held earlier today.

The DPM said the government is also planning to respond with hard data and research-driven arguments during debate in Parliament, rather than resorting to rhetoric.

On the separate topic of the development of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) for women in the country, he said there has been encouraging response, particularly in the number of women enrolling in such courses post-secondary.

He said the TVET Jelita (Job Empowerment by Learning and Inclusive Technical Advancement) scheme was aligned with the current demands of the market, and would foster more female entrepreneurs extending beyond the food and beverage sector.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that Malaysia recorded approved investments of RM329.5 billion in 2023, the most ever and 23 per cent more than the previous year.