IPOH, Feb 24 — A former cleaner is planning to perform the Umrah and Haj after becoming an overnight millionaire under the 96th Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Premium Savings Certificate (SSP) special draw.

Mohd Nazri Abd Wazir, 61, from Parit, said that initially he did not believe it when he received a call from BSN on Feb 5 informing him that he was the winner of a lucky draw with a prize money of RM1 million.

The bachelor, who is the third in a family of seven siblings, started saving with BSN in 2003 for emergency purposes.

“Other than planning to go on the Umrah and Haj with my 84-year-old mother, I will also use the prize money for my daily expenses,” he said when met by reporters after receiving a mock cheque at a ceremony which was also attended by Perak BSN director Mazlan Mat Jalil here today.

“At first, I just tried my luck in the lucky draw...for a certificate that I bought last year.”

Mohd Nazri said he decided to save under the BSN SSP because he was attracted to the prizes offered as well as due to the high dividends offered to depositors.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nasir Abdullah, 57, said he was taken by surprise to be the winner of the BSN 50th Anniversary draw, with a prize money of RM50,000.

“I started my BSN savings when I was still single but joined the lucky draw in June, last year. My winnings will benefit my three school-going children,” added Mohd Nasir, who hails from Kampung Gajah. — Bernama