GEORGE TOWN, Feb 23 — Police are looking for the culprit responsible for defacing several Chinese New Year (CNY) banners bearing the likes of Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow which have been scrawled with black paint.

North-east district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said police have opened an investigation paper on the case for mischief.

“Yes, I confirm that a police report was lodged by the DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) of Bukit Bendera at Pulau Tikus police station today regarding Chinese New Year billboards vandalised with black paint.

“Further investigations are underway, including tracking down the suspect responsible and we are opening an investigation paper under Section 427 of the Penal Code,” he told Bernama today.

Earlier, Bukit Bendera Dapsy informed that they made a police report today after spotting banners that were defaced along Burma Road, Jalan Kelawei, Lebuhraya Maktab and thereabouts since yesterday.

Dapsy said today that the vandalism can be described as a seditious act to tarnish the image of the Penang leadership and incitement to cause disharmony.

It said in a statement that similar acts of vandalism against the Penang leadership have often stirred in the Pulau Tikus area and Dapsy believes the same culprit or group is behind the mischief. — Bernama

