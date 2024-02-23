GEORGE TOWN, Feb 23 — The Bukit Bendera DAP youth (Dapsy) today lodged a police report after several Chinese New Year banners and billboards featuring Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow were vandalised.

The banners and billboards, at several locations around Pulau Tikus, featured Chow in the centre being flanked by Pulau Tikus assemblyman Joshua Woo Sze Zeng and Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid.

They were vandalised with black spray paint marking X on Chow’s face and some with the word “scam”.

Bukit Bendera Dapsy, represented by its chief R. Vijay Pillay and other committee members, lodged the police report at the Pulau Tikus police station today.

A banner vandalised with black spray paint marking X on Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s face. Some had the word ‘scam’ written on them. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

According to them, the banners and billboards that were vandalised were placed along Burma Road, Kelawei Road, Lebuhraya Maktab and its surrounding areas.

“We found the banners and billboards vandalised at around 3pm yesterday and we hope the police will take action against the culprits,” they said in a statement today.

“This vandalism can be seen as an attempt at incitement with the aim of destroying the image of state government leaders and to create disharmony,” they claimed.

They said this is not the first time that such vandalism against banners or billboards featuring state government leaders have happened in Pulau Tikus.

“We believe that those behind these acts are the same individuals or groups,” they said.