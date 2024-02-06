KUCHING, Feb 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today it does not rule out the possibility of taking statements from past prime and finance ministers related to the award of concession contract to Spanco Sdn Bhd.

Its chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said the graft busters will also be taking statements of relevant individuals on what they know about the contract to supply and manage the federal government's vehicle fleet.

“We want to know how the company was awarded the concessions in the first place from the early 2000s until now,” he told reporters after attending MACC's session with the Sarawak media here.

“This is our concern,” he said.

He said the crux of the investigation is on the supply and management of the fleet of vehicles contract awarded to another company, only to be terminated and then given back to Spanco during the previous administration.

Azam, however, said the supply and management of the vehicles would not be affected in its investigation into the Spanco scandal.

“It is still on,” he said.

He, however, said the MACC has frozen asserts of individuals in its investigation into the Spanco scandal.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had said yesterday that he had been vigilant about the tender for the government vehicle supply, repair, and maintenance project awarded to Spanco, when he was the finance minister under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's administration.

On January 20, MACC officers raided the home of a businessman bearing the title of “Tan Sri” for their investigation on a vehicle fleet supply and management contract.

The MACC also raided four companies involved in the contract said to be worth over RM4 billion dollars, including three investment firms linked to the tycoon.

The Tan Sri was said to be the main shareholder in the company that supplies the vehicles to the government.