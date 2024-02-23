KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today clarified that his presence at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last year was not a show of support for Israel but for Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He was responding to pictures showing him at the UNGA last September, which have been circulating on social media recently after an Israeli representative suggested that Malaysia is next on the visa exemption list, after the US even though Malaysia and Israel have no diplomatic ties.

“I think the purpose of this post being shared again is to create an evil and slanderous narrative against me and the Malaysian government.

“My presence, as in this picture, is in my capacity as one of the delegation to listen to the Prime Minister’s speech at the UNGA,” Saifuddin Nasution wrote on his X account.

“Israel, please don’t flatter. During his speech at the UNGA, the Prime Minister of Malaysia clearly criticised Israel’s actions in front of everyone!” he added.

Yesterday, Israel’s 17th permanent representative to the United Nations Danny Danon shared a picture on X showing Saifuddin Nasution and other Malaysian officials at the 78th UNGA in New York while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was supposedly speaking.

“It warms the heart to see the representatives of Malaysia present at the speech of the Prime Minister of the State of Israel.

“After the visa exemption from USA, the next destination – maybe Malaysia?” Danon posted.