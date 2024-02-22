KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The investigation papers regarding an RM6 million corruption case involving the Kedah Football Association (KFA) are currently undergoing final review before being submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki, disclosed this information to the media after the 10th Certified Integrity Officers convocation ceremony at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, officiated by the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, today.

“The investigation into KFA has been completed and it has been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor of MACC, and they are currently reviewing it. The investigation papers have not been sent to the AGC yet,” he stated.

On January 5, the media reported that MACC had obtained a three-day remand order against four individuals aged between 40 and 60, including the KFA chief executive officer, to assist in the investigation of a corruption case involving the alleged soliciting and receiving of over RM6 million in 2020.

Advertisement

The money is believed to be an inducement to assist a company owner in securing a construction project for a racing circuit and a project to manage, operate, and maintain five water retention ponds in Kedah. — Bernama

Advertisement