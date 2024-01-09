KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is set to call up Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to assist with investigations over an alleged RM6 million graft case involving the Kedah Football Association (KFA).

The matter was confirmed by MACC senior director of investigations Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim without revealing further details.

Meanwhile, MACC sources said the investigation was carried out after the commission received a report from several contractors who had previously been promised projects in the state if they channelled funds to the football association’s account.

According to the sources, based on investigations, an individual holding a high position in the state government and the football association promised to provide construction and services projects in return for the contributions.

“However, after the contractors channelled funds to the account of the football association, they claimed they did not receive any project as promised,” he said, adding the contractors lodged the report to the MACC after they felt cheated.

On Friday (January 5), the media reported that the MACC obtained a three-day remand order for four individuals aged between 40 and 60, including the chief executive officer of KFA, to assist in the investigation of a corruption case involving over RM6 million in 2020.

According to sources, the alleged kickbacks were believed to have been given in exchange for assistance in securing tenders for constructing a racing circuit, as well as for managing, operating, and maintaining five water retention ponds in the state.

KFA confirmed that its CEO, Zulkifli Che Haron, was remanded by the MACC. However, he was subsequently released on MACC bail after providing statements along with three other individuals.

Yesterday, Muhammad Sanusi who is also the president of KFA expressed his readiness to cooperate if summoned by the MACC to assist in the investigation related to the case. — Bernama