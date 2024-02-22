PETALING JAYA, Feb 22 — Three men claimed trial at the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of extorting money amounting to RM3 million from a woman last Saturday.

S. Divyan, 27, A. Sanjeev Kumar, 32, and S. Kaviethran, 31, were alleged to have extorted the money from S. Jaylakshmi, 30, who is also Divyan’s sister, at an apartment in Puchong at 10.21pm on February 17.

The trio were charged under Section 384 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 24 of the same Code, and shall be punished with a maximum jail term of 10 years or with a fine or with whipping, or with any two of such punishments if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Maryam Jamilah Md Kamal prosecuted, while Divyan and Sanjeev were represented by lawyer Gurmukh Singh Sandhu. Kaviethran was represented by lawyer S. Revin Kumar.

Magistrate Farah Azura Mohd Saad allowed the trio bail of RM2,300 each with one surety and set May 15 for remention. — Bernama

