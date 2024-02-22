KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din is among 45 senior police officers involved in transfers which will take effect on March 25.

Royal Malaysia Police secretary Alzafny Ahmad said in a statement today that Mohd Kamarudin has been appointed as Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director.

Alzafny said Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigations/Legal) Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa will be the new Kuala Lumpur police chief with the rank of acting Commissioner of Police (CP).

He said Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin will succeed Mohd Kamarudin as NCID director while the deputy management director (Service/Personnel), Service/Personnel Division, Management Department, Bukit Aman, Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin, has been appointed as the Penang deputy police chief.

The aide-de-camp (ADC) to the Deputy Prime Minister, Prime Minister’s Department, ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir, has been appointed as the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) Task Force chief of staff in the Home Ministry, with the rank of acting SAC.

Alzafny said the staff officer of E7C, Bukit Aman Special Branch, Supt Raja Farul Izwan Raja Ismail, will be the new ACP Security Liaison Officer (SLO) Jakarta, Indonesia with the rank of acting ACP.

Supt E4A1, Bukit Aman Special Branch, Supt Azman Abdul Khan, has been appointed as ACP SLO Canberra, Australia with the rank of acting ACP while Enforcement Agency Officer (2) (Intelligence Division), Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Supt Ruzaime Ramli, will be the new ACP SLO Singapore with the rank of acting ACP. — Bernama

