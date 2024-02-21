KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Former Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, who died early today, was described as a respected leader for having provided exemplary service throughout his tenure.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, in a Facebook post, expressed his condolences to the family of Abdul Taib, who was known as Sarawak’s Father of Modernisation.

“His contribution to Sarawak was huge. He was respected for his excellent service throughout his tenure. Condolences to the family of the deceased,” he said.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that his passing was a great loss to Sarawak and Malaysia.

“May Allah SWT shower His blessings and mercy on the deceased and may his soul be placed among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said that the former Chief Minister of Sarawak had dedicated his life to the development and modernisation of Sarawak.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor also conveyed their condolences to his family and prayed that his soul be placed among the faithful and pious.

Meanwhile, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow prayed for the entire family of the late Abdul Taib to be given patience and strength in dealing with the loss.

Abdul Taib, 87, died at a hospital here at 4.40am. — Bernama