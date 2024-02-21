PUTRAJAYA, Feb 21 — The Malaysian Media Council Bill will be tabled in Parliament in June, according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is unity government spokesman, said the Bill is currently being finalised by the Attorney General’s Chambers and will be brought to the Cabinet for approval before being tabled in Parliament.

“This is important because the policy on the formulation of the Malaysian Media Council Act was made in 2019, but as there had been several changes in the government before the 15th Parliament and the formation of the Madani government, there is a need for coordination of several policy matters.”

The minister said this at the post-Cabinet meeting press conference at the ministry here today.

Asked whether the Malaysian Media Council would adopt a different code of ethics from the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists launched yesterday, Fahmi said it would be up to the council to decide.

“This is because JaPen (Information Department) will be using the one launched yesterday in the context of issuing or revoking the media accreditation card. This card is not issued by the Media Council,” he added.

The Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists launched yesterday is a revised version reviewed by JaPen to replace the code that has been in use for the past 35 years. — Bernama

