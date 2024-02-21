KOTA KINABALU, Feb 21 — Two former Sabah chief ministers Tan Sri Musa Aman and Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal described former Sarawak governor and chief minister Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud as instrumental in contributing to the unification of people of various backgrounds in Sarawak in particular and Malaysia in general.

Expressing their condolences to the family of Abdul Taib, who died this morning, both leaders also described Abdul Taib’s death as a great loss not only for Sarawak but also for Malaysia as a whole.

Musa said as a leader of a neighbouring state, his relationship with the late Abdul Taib was very close... in carrying out their duties and responsibilities as chief ministers to develop Sabah and Sarawak.

He said in his lifetime, Abdul Taib poured his energy and thoughts into the development of Sarawak and made a great contribution to uniting the people in Malaysia and people of various tribes in Sarawak.

“In my opinion, the late Tun Pehin Sri was a leader who was very experienced and focused on developing Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie said Abdul Taib, who had been a minister at the federal level, contributed greatly to the development of Sarawak and Malaysia.

He said the deceased had succeeded in leading and mobilising the energy of Sarawakian leaders from multiple backgrounds to sit together under one leadership for the development of the state.

“The contribution of the deceased is quite large in development and uniting the people. May the soul of the deceased always be blessed,” he added.

Abdul Taib, 87, died at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 4.40am today.

His remains were taken to the National Mosque before being brought back to Kuching for final respects and burial. — Bernama