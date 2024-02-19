KUCHING, Feb 19 — The state government is recruiting professionals and experts from the private sector into the state civil service, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said they will give inputs to the state government based on the current technology and concept of development based on the environment.

“You know environmental, social aspect and good governance (ESG) is important and must be clear for us to move forward,” he said in his address at the Premier’s Department Chinese New Year celebration here.

He said the state government will also send senior government officers to undertake short courses in various tertiary institutions, including Harvard University, for exposure to the current methodology for facing problems and finding solutions.

“Normally in these courses, you do syndicated discussions on case studies and these case studies will benefit you in terms of how you want to solve issues faced by the government,” the premier said.

He said he and members of his state Cabinet will also have to adjust themselves in formulating policies.

“We want to make practical and current policies,” he said.

“As you know we are entering a new era and quite different from what you wish it to be.

“The state government, as you know, is concentrating on technology as well as energy as the main trust for us to move forward and for Sarawak to become a developed state with high income by 2030,” he said.

Abang Johari said Sarawak has been acknowledged as a high-income state by the World Bank, but there is a challenge for the state government to translate high income into household income of the people.

“We have to identify our strengths and put extra efforts into our strengths and then we can be competitive,” he added.