PUTRAJAYA, Feb 19 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said he is aware that three Malaysians have been put on a US terror watch list but does not know the reasons yet.

He said he was informed about the matter a couple of days ago and has contacted Inspector General Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain for a full explanation.

“I have contacted the IGP to get a better picture of the matter.

“What we know is that the FBI has made a request regarding the issue. Hence, we need to check the correct facts first,” he told reporters after opening a new passport office at Skyfunnel Zone Shaftsbury Tower here this morning.

Advertisement

A letter said to be from the Home Ministry had circulated on social media recently with information purporting that three Malaysians who were involved with three Islamic non-governmental organisations had been listed in the Terrorist Screening Center of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In the letter, the ministry was said to have instructed Ops Ihsan, an organisation that currently manages the distribution of supplies from Malaysia to displaced Palestinians in Gaza, to ensure that the trio named are no longer involved with it.

Several local news outlets reported Ops Ihsan secretariat chairman Jismi Johari confirming receiving the letter from the ministry on February 15.

Advertisement

The three Malaysians were said to be Awang Suffian Awang Piut from Aman Palestin Berhad, Ahmad Musa Al from Persatuan Cinta Syria, and Datuk Abu Bakar Abdul from Dunia Melayu Dunia Islam (DMDI).

Earlier today, Utusan Malaysia reported Abu Bakar affirming that he was a former secretary-general of DMDI, but saying that he had no knowledge of being listed on the FBI terror list or the reason for it.

He also said he had not been notified not to be involved with Ops Ihsan.