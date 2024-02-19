KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Datuk Abu Bakar Abdul who was formerly with a Malay Muslim non-government organisation founded 24 years ago, is stunned to learn that he was among three Malaysian activists listed in the Terrorist Screening Center of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The former Dunia Melayu Dunia Islam (DMDI) secretary-general said he only did humanitarian work when natural disasters, such as floods and earthquakes hit Muslim countries and had never intervened with any political groups or issues, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“I'm confused, why am I involved? With whom? Because I don't think I'm involved with anyone, especially the ones who go against the laws or have different views.

“I don't know what the actual issue is or when it happened because I have not held the position of DMDI secretary-general since 2020. If it happens while I am in office, I may be able to answer.

“I do not know how my name can be linked to this matter, for what reason and so on,” he was quoted as saying.

Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry recently issued a letter to notify Ops Ihsan Secretariat chairman Jismi Johari of three activists from three Islamic NGOs said to be on the FBI terror list.

The other two names apart from Abu Bakar were given as Awang Suffian Awang Piut from Aman Palestin Berhad and Ahmad Musa Al from Persatuan Cinta Syria.

The ministry requested the Ops Ihsan Secretariat to take appropriate action to ensure that the trio named are no longer involved in its organisation.

Abu Bakar told Utusan Malaysia that he had not received any letter or instruction from anyone about the matter so far.

“Perhaps I will get more information from the relevant ministry to know what the real story is because they must have detailed information. The viral letter was not addressed to me,” he was quoted as saying.

DMDI was founded as a state organisation by Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam in 2000 when he was still a senator.

It aimed to bring together Malay Muslim leaders from around the world to promote their common interests in economy, education and information technology as a means to lift their communities from poverty.

DMDI counted 19 nations as members, including Australia, China, Indonesia, Singapore, and the UK.