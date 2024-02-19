KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The Federal Territories Department will open applications for affordable housing projects under the Residensi Wilayah initiative at the Central Zone Madani Rakyat Programme, which will run from February 23 to 25 at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex.

Its deputy director-general (management and socioeconomics), Datuk Parang Abai@Thomas, said this aims to provide more low-income residents with the opportunity to own their dream homes.

“Throughout this three-day programme, we will showcase three out of six initiatives under the Usaha Jaya Insan Programme (PUJI), including Infra@PUJI, which offers affordable homes priced below RM300,000.

“This also opens up opportunities for Selangor residents who work in Kuala Lumpur to own homes near their workplaces,” he said during a radio interview on NASIONALfm today.

Meanwhile, the official Facebook page of Malaysia Madani announced various exciting activities during the Central Zone Madani Rakyat Programme, including the Madani youth penalty kick challenge, Islamic calligraphy colouring and writing contests, PeKa B40 health screening, aerobic exercises and the Showcase Anak Muda Madani x Kita Selangor.

The Madani Rakyat programme secretariat previously said that the programme, which runs from 9am to 10pm, would focus on activities related to agriculture and food security, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), as well as the people’s welfare, along with various services provided by federal agencies and the Selangor state government in particular.

The programme, organised by the Prime Minister’s Office through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (Pacu), the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry and the Selangor government, covers the states of Selangor, Perak and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

The closing ceremony will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on February 25.

The Madani Rakyat Programme is a continuation of the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium last December. — Bernama