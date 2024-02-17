TAWAU, Feb 17 — Road facilities for the Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Serudong, are currently under construction and almost ready, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

Shahelmey, who is also state public works minister, said that the project which is in the first phase is an important step to connect the border road in Kalabakan district, Sabah with Kalimantan, Indonesia.

“The first phase involves the construction of a concrete road, cleaning the site and also building a drainage system. We are waiting for the second phase,” he said after the Chinese New Year (CNY) open house organised by Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah here today.

However, he added that he was waiting for a detailed report about the road project, including the length of the road being built.

Earlier, Kalabakan Member of Parliament Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryadi Bandy reportedly asked the government to speed up the construction of the Serudong CIQ including road facilities in view of Indonesia’s plan to move its capital to East Kalimantan, a move that will benefit towns on the east coast of Sabah.

Meanwhile, Shahelmey said the CNY open house which is also celebrated by various races strengthens unity and harmony in Sabah.

More than 3,000 residents as well as Sabah Governor (Yang Dipertua) Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni attended the open house which featured a lion dance and other performances. — Bernama

