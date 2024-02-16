KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s son Tan Sri Mirzan Mahathir was granted a 30-day extension to declare his assets.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki told Malaysiakini that while Mirzan and his brother both applied for an extension, Mirzan’s younger brother Mokhzani has not yet been granted an extension yet.

“Yes, we did allow an extension. Another 30 days,” he was quoted saying.

“This is only for Mirzan. I think Mokhzani has yet to be given an extension. Just Mirzan for now,” he said.

Both businessmen requested more time to comply with the order under Section 36 of the MACC Act, which required the pair to declare their assets within 30 days.

However, they said they needed more time as 30 days was insufficient for them to comply with the order to declare assets amassed over four decades.

It is unclear what they are being investigated for.

The original notice period to submit their asset declaration was supposed to expire sometime in the middle of this month.

According to the brothers, the MACC has requested a list of assets going back to 1981, the year Dr Mahathir became prime minister.