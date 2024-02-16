PUTRAJAYA, Feb 16 — The upcoming five-day working visit of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Minister of Higher Education (MOHE) Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir to Japan is a strategic initiative by the ministry to enhance cooperation in the field of higher education across East Asia.

MOHE in a statement said the visit scheduled from tomorrow, February 17 to 21, aims to strengthen ties and foster collaboration with educational institutions in Japan.

Key highlights of the visit include engagement sessions with Malaysian students in Tokyo and the prestigious Honorary Doctorate Award Ceremony for Ahmad Zahid who is also rural and regional development minister, at Shibaura Institute of Technology.

In addition, the delegation will conduct a working visit to the Tokyo National Institute (Kosen) and hold bilateral meetings with Masahito Moriyama, Japan’s Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

Apart from participating in Ahmad Zahid’s programmes, Zambry and his delegation will visit the University of Tsukuba to gain insights into its academic programmes and facilities while assessing the quality of faculties, laboratories and resources supporting various fields of study.

“Zambry will also visit Waseda University, a renowned private research institution in Japan known for producing prominent figures, including former prime ministers.

“The visit to Waseda University aims to explore strategic cooperation opportunities and identify areas for collaboration with Malaysian universities,” read the statement.

The delegation will also visit Tokyo University of Science, Katshusika Campus, Hasegawa Laboratory, known for research in science, engineering and AI technology, particularly in optimising wireless communication systems.

“This visit is expected to boost recognition of Malaysia’s higher education sector, foster capacity building, facilitate knowledge transfer and promote research for internationalisation initiatives,” said the ministry. — Bernama