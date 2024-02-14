IPOH, Feb 14 — The police are currently investigating crash of a BK 160 Gabriel plane in Kampung Tok Muda, Klang that claimed two lives yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed the matter at a media conference after officiating the close of the 2024 Internal Security and Public Order Department Mara Lasak Test at the General Operations Force Northern Brigade Base in Ulu Kinta here today.

“It is in our investigations and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) is also conducting their own probe,” he added.

On claims that the aircraft did not have a black box or any flight recording equipment, he said that technical issues are managed by the CAAM.

There have been reports that an anonymous source from a Transport Ministry agency claimed that the lack of a black box or flight recording equipment was complicating investigations into the cause of the crash.

Both the plane’s pilot Daniel Yee Hsiang Khoon, 30, and co-pilot Roshaan Singh Raina, 42, were killed in yesterday’s crash. — Bernama

