KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur (CVSKL) and Alpro Group proudly announces the initiation of the “Synergistic Hearts” campaign. This collaborative effort seeks to elevate cardiovascular health within the community, with a specific emphasis on addressing irregular heart rhythms, commonly known as arrhythmia.

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a type of irregular heart rhythm condition that affects the upper chambers (atria) of the heart. This arrhythmia prevents blood from being pumped efficiently to the rest of your body. AF itself is not life-threatening but if left undiagnosed and untreated, it can result in complications such as stroke and heart failure. It often manifests without obvious symptoms, allowing it to go undetected for long periods of time. Recognising the significance of early detection and intervention, the “Synergistic Hearts” campaign emphasises the importance of proactive measures to mitigate the impact of irregular heart rhythm.

As part of this pioneering collaboration, CVSKL is providing 20 units of KardiaMobile Electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) Monitor device, a cutting-edge technology that allows for a quick 30-second test to detect reliable, medical-grade ECG results. These devices allow customers to receive prompt results and advice from well-trained pharmacists, guiding them on the next steps in managing their cardiovascular health. The expertise of CVSKL’s reputable cardiologists and electrophysiologists, Datuk Dr Razali Omar and Dr Zulkeflee Muhammad has played a crucial role in shaping the campaign’s approach to addressing irregular heart rhythms, ensuring that the community receives the most advanced and comprehensive cardiovascular care.

Regarded widely as a tertiary referral centre, patients from all over Malaysia are referred to CVSKL to seek further cardiac and vascular treatment, especially if their cases are deemed complex by their primary doctor. CVSKL is strategically located in the nation’s transportation hub, KL Sentral, where most of the passenger rail networks serve KL Sentral station. Recognising this. CVSKL also has an initiative with KTMB and KLIA Ekspres to provide free return train tickets from the stations that arrive in KL Sentral.

Tan Eng Ghee, chief executive officer of CVSKL, stated, “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Alpro Group, recognising the invaluable role pharmacists play in changing the narrative on how Malaysians should care for their hearts. Together, we are dedicated to advancing cardiovascular care, ensuring that individuals receive the support they need for a healthier and heart-conscious community.”

A momentous occasion marking a strategic alliance between leading healthcare providers that are committed to a healthier, heart-conscious community, bringing cardiovascular services closer to the community. — Picture courtesy of CVSKL

In appreciation of Alpro’s commitment to this partnership, CVSKL is extending a 10 per cent discount to Alpro Pharmacy members and employees. This discount applies to CVSKL room rates (for self-paying patients), DishRoom restaurant services, PulsePoint Pharmacy products and Health Screening Packages (HealthScan & Gastro), all available in CVSKL.

“We thank CVSKL for working with us as it will enhance our pharmacists’ ability to better serve the communities,” stated Ph Lim En-Ni, Chief Pharmacist. “Pharmacists play a unique role in the healthcare ecosystem, offering accessible and trusted healthcare advice alongside longer operating hours and convenient locations. This collaboration leverages these strengths, empowering us to identify potential risks early, guide patients towards appropriate next steps, and, above all, instil confidence and reassurance in every healthcare interaction, ultimately contributing to a healthier community.”

In an industry where collaborations between hospitals and retail pharmacies are rare, the partnership between CVSKL and Alpro Group, the holding company of Malaysia’s largest prescription pharmacy chain — Alpro Pharmacy, emphasises a common commitment to enhancing patients’ well-being. This strategic alliance recognises the distinctive role of pharmacists within the healthcare ecosystem who often develop personal connections with patients who frequent their pharmacies and are uniquely positioned to promote cardiovascular care. Klang Valley, Seremban and Johor have been selected for the initial phase of this collaboration.

To find out more about these exciting offers or for more information, please call or WhatsApp us at +603 2276 7002 during our normal office hours, email us at [email protected] or visit our website at www.cvskl.com.