KUCHING, Feb 10 — Thousands of people turned up for the first-ever state government organised Chinese New Year open house held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

The crowd formed a long queue as early as 8.30am before the doors to the BCCK opened to begin the open house at 9.30am.

Among those who attended the open house were newly appointed Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and his wife Puan Sri Ja'amani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang, federal and state ministers and community leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Abang Johari expressed confidence the Year of the Dragon will bring economic prosperity to state.

He also expressed his confidence that people will continue to live in peace and practise racial harmony.

Dr Sim, who is the chairman of the Chinese New Year celebration expressed his gratitude to the thousands of people who turned up this morning.

"They are from all communities in the state, such the Chinese, Dayaks, Malays as well as foreign investors," he said.

He said he expected more to come before the closing time at 3pm later.

He added that all communities turning up at the open house reflect Sarawak's closely knitted society.

Dr Sim, who is also the Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP) president, expressed his gratitude to the state government for organising the first ever Chinese New Year open house.