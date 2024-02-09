KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Traffic flow on several major expressways was reported to be slow-moving as of 9.15pm today ahead of the long holiday for the Chinese New Year celebration tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), when contacted by Bernama, said that traffic is slow moving on the north-bound route namely Seberang Jaya-Sungai Dua Toll Plaza, Slim River-Sungkai and Rawang-Sungai Buaya.

Slow-moving traffic is also reported on the Nilai Utara-Nilai, Senai-Kulai, Gombak-Genting Sempah and Lentang-Bentong toll plazas, while traffic on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 is moving smoothly in both directions.

“We advise highway users to plan their journey and enjoy the toll-free facility, which ends at 11.59pm today,” he said.

The public can obtain the latest traffic updates through the toll-free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000 or via www.twitter.com/plustrafik, or through the LLM hotline at 1-800-88-7752 and social media page at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama

