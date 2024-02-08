KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — The Works Ministry (KKR) will ensure the construction of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Expressway (LPB) project can be completed this year, said its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the work progress of the project has reached 98.91 per cent.

“Some changes still need to be done to the design because of soil problems at the locations involved. That’s why the work progress of the project has yet to reach 100 per cent,” he told at a press conference after delivering his New Year mandate and monthly assembly with the ministry’s staff at the Public Works Complex, here today.

Regarding the Sabah LPB project, Nanta said its work progress had achieved almost 87 per cent for Phase 1A which involved 15 work packages.

For the Phase 1B package, which involves 19 work packages, it is the tender process, he added.

In another development, Nanta said the West Coast Expressway (WCE) involving the Perak alignment is scheduled for opening next month.

“It will serve as an alternative route for the North-South Expressway (PLUS), especially to reduce congestion during the festive season.

“These mega projects will also help boost the country’s economy and development,” he said.

Earlier, Nanta, when addressing the staff of the ministry, told them to be proactive in carrying out their tasks and not just wait for complaints from the people, especially regarding road issues.

“I understand that many complaints have been acted upon immediately, but there are also complaints that take too long to be dealt with...this affects the people’s trust in us.

“Therefore, the main thing I want to emphasise here is that there is no need to wait for complaints to carry out road repair and don’t sweep (complaints) under the carpet. Stop the attitude of waiting for issues to get viral first to act,” he said. — Bernama