KOTA KINABALU, Feb 8 — The city will have an additional 800 rooms to cater for the state’s fast-recovering tourism sector with the completion of The Peninsula Kota Kinabalu by 2028.

Launching the project at the central business district (CBD) here on Thursday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the integrated mixed-development on a 14.89-acre site also showed the confidence of developer Trillium Development Sdn Bhd in Sabah’s robust property market.

Hajiji is confident the latest development and other mixed-developments along the waterfront stretch will give investors the confidence to invest in property development in Sabah.

The development would see the construction of service apartment blocks, premium residential towers, office blocks, shopping malls, a multi-storey car park, commercial suites, a four-star hotel Grandis @The Peninsula, and a five-star hotel.

Advertisement

Hajiji said The Peninsula KK development augured well for the growing trend of the state’s tourism industry, which had recorded 2.6 million arrivals last year compared to 1.7 million in 2022.

With ongoing development of other new hotels in various stages of completion, Sabah will see more than 3,000 available rooms, which includes Club Med in Kuala Penyu, Alila Resort in Tuaran, Intercontinental Hotels and Resorts, Papar, Avani Hotel, Crowne Plaza, Fairfield by Marriot and the Sheraton Hotel all in Kota Kinabalu.

Presently, Sabah has a total of 26,822 hotel rooms. — Borneo Post

Advertisement