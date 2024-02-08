KOTA KINABALU, Feb 8 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today assured all races that they will be able to celebrate their own respective cultures and festivals in the state without hindrance.

In his Chinese New Year address, he said the state government will continue its efforts to ensure the security and harmony experienced by Sabah’s diverse population are maintained.

“The state government will also continue to provide support to ensure the diversity of the people’s celebrations and cultures is preserved and passed down to future generations,” he said in a statement today.

“We are grateful that the people of Malaysia in Sabah, especially those of Chinese descent, will celebrate Chinese New Year this year, the Year of the Dragon, in a peaceful, harmonious, and joyous atmosphere.”

He also expressed his wish for more economic progress and prosperity in the lunar new year as well as advances in tourism, investment, and human capital development for the state.

“On behalf of the state government and my family, I wish everyone in the Chinese community a Happy Chinese New Year, Gong Xi Fa Cai,” he said.