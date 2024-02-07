PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) expects an increase in traffic volume of up to 2.4 million vehicles daily starting tomorrow (February 8) in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

In a statement today, LLM said that of the total, 1.5 million vehicles will use the North-South Expressway (PLUS), Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (199,000 vehicles), East Coast Expressway 1 (106,000 vehicles) and East Coast Expressway 2 (61,000 vehicles).

To address the situation, the LLM has instructed all highway concessionaires to make thorough preparations so that road users can enjoy a safe and smooth journey.

“We’ve told concessionaires that they can’t close highway lanes, except for emergencies, from February 5 to 14. They should activate smart-lane routes at identified locations on the PLUS and tidal-flow lanes on the KL-Karak Highway.

The concessionaires have also been instructed to ensure that the toll system works properly and to set up temporary toll lanes at some toll plazas with high traffic volumes, the LLM said.

Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi today announced free highway tolls for two days from 12.01am on February 8 to 11.59pm on February 9 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year.

LLM also provides several guidelines for highway users, including planning their trips by referring to the MyPLUS-TTA application, ensuring vehicles are in good condition and sufficient balances in Touch ‘n Go cards and e-wallets, and advising motorcycle riders to take shelter in provided areas during bad weather conditions.

The LLM Traffic Management Centre will operate for 24 hours from February 8 to 13 to provide the latest traffic information to highway users.

Highway users can contact the Lembaga Lebuhraya Malaysia Traffic Management Centre at 1800887752 if they need traffic information or assistance, LLM said.

To check traffic status and any incidents on the highway, LLM recommends users visit the official LLM Facebook page, X @LLMtrafik app, or TikTok @llmtrafik. — Bernama