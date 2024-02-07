TAPAH, Feb 7 — Seven more undocumented migrants, who escaped from the Bidor Temporary Immigration Depot last Thursday (February 1), were recaptured at the Jalan Kachu Felcra plantation here this afternoon.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that, so far, of the 131 who fled from the depot, a total of 98 have been re-arrested, with 31 still at large. Two others died after being involved in road accidents.

He said a special team from the District Police Headquarters, together with the North Brigade General Operations Force, recaptured the seven individuals at about 3pm today.

Meanwhile, Tapah District Police Chief Supt Mohd Naim Asnawi, when met, told the media that the seven were re-arrested after an estimated 500-metre chase by 20 personnel, who had gone to the location after receiving information that the group of men was near the Tapah southbound rest and service area.

He believes that the remaining detainees are still in nearby areas, such as rest stops, to get food supplies.

“We had difficulty tracking them due to the hilly terrain, which could only be accessed using a four-wheel drive, and the unpredictable weather conditions,” he said while urging the public to assist them by relaying any information they have.

In the 9.50pm incident on February 1, a total of 131 detainees, comprising 115 Rohingya, 15 Myanmar nationals and one Bangladeshi, escaped from the men’s block of the depot during a riot. — Bernama

