IPOH, Feb 6 ― A total of 86 illegal immigrants who fled from the Bidor Temporary Immigration Depot last Thursday have been recaptured as of this morning, said Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

He said of the total, 64 individuals were detained by the police, another 22 by the Immigration Department, while the remaining 43 individuals are still on the loose.

He also said the police and immigration's special operations team successfully captured 26 Rohingya men early this morning.

“The arrests were made at various locations, namely KM326.2 of the North-South Expressway (northbound), the Tapah Rest and Service Area (southbound), workers' quarters at the Felcra Sungai Gempel Bidor project, Kampung Orang Asli Kenoh Tapah, Post Woh Jalan Pahang Tapah and Kampung Batu Melintang Tapah,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri urged the public to assist in locating the remaining escapees and to refrain from making any speculations.

In the incident at 9.50pm on February 1, a total of 131 detainees, comprising 115 Rohingya, 15 Myanmar nationals and one Bangladeshi, escaped from the men's block of the depot during a riot.

However, two of them died after being involved in road accidents. ― Bernama